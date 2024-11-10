'Deadpool' to star in next 'Avengers' sequel? Ryan Reynolds responds

Ryan Reynolds last starred in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' with Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds have finally addressed the rumours claiming that his character 'Deadpool' will be starring in the upcoming Avengers sequel.

The star-studded franchise is all set to return with two new entries; Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Doomsday and as per rumours, Reynolds will be making an appearance in one of the films with his Deadpool character.

Therefore, when asked about the possibility of his feature, the Red Notice star told Variety: “I’m not even being cagey.” He continued: “We’ll see what happens there.”

The Canadian-American actor went on to say: “Deadpool & Wolverine wasn’t meant to be a commercial for another movie.”

"It wasn’t meant to be any of that stuff. And, I think I get a great deal of joy making a movie like that.”

However, the 48-year-old actor explained that he cannot say anything now whether he will be wearing the red suit again oRr not.

“But honestly, right in this moment, I have no idea if I’ll ever wear that Deadpool suit again – I hope I do – but I don’t know. Right now’s the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine 2024, directed by Shawn Levy, turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.