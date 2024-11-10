Jon M. Chu posts adorable first video of newborn baby: Watch

Jom M. Chu welcomes fifth baby with wife on 'Wicked' primiere

Jon M. Chu shared an adorable first glimpse of his newborn daughter.

The Wicked director, who welcomed his fifth child with wife Kristin Hodge on the same day his movie premiered in Los Angeles, posted an adorable video on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 9.

The video shows his baby girl lying on her mother’s chest, swaddled in a cloth, adorably opening her mouth.

"I can’t believe this happened while the movie is premiering," Chu captioned the endearing clip. "Magic is in the air."

"Happy Premiere Day!!" he added. "Welcome to our world, you’re gonna do great. You have a lot of witches on your side [green heart emoji]."

Chu was referring to his new film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

It’s worth noting that Chu did not attend the premiere as he was preparing for the arrival of his fifth child.

Earlier in the day, he posted an update on his Instagram Stories explaining that he would miss the highly anticipated event despite having his tuxedo ready.

"Special magical announcement," he wrote in the story. "This movie has always moved in mysterious ways."

"Today is a day I’ve been dreaming about for a long time," Chu continued. "Two babies (a movie and a little girl) at one time — and I truly couldn’t be happier."

Chu and his wife are already parents to four children: daughters seven-year-old Willow and three-year-old Ruby; a five-year-old son Jonathan Heights, and a 20-month-old child named Iggy.