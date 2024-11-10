Liam Payne's £30,000 watch goes missing as cops launch raid

Liam Payne dies after falling from a third-story balcony at the age of 31

Investigations into Liam Payne's demise are currently in progress, and a recent development has surfaced indicating that his extravagant timepiece is missing.

The Argentinian police has made a shocking revelation that the team couldn’t discover the singer's £30,000 Rolex, during the raids.

Before the tragic incident, the former member of One Direction was seen wearing a wrist watch, on CCTV.

While detailing the update, a judicial source told the Argentinian officer, La Nacion shared: “We know from images that have been analysed that Liam had the watch on the day of his death."

"He had it in one of his hands and he had it at least two to three hours before his fatal hotel fall. We looked for it in his hotel room and couldn’t find it."

He further revealed that the residences of three suspects, who are being investigated on suspicion of abandoning Liam and the supply and facilitation of drugs, have been inspected.

The police also raided the homes of two female escorts, who reportedly spent time with the For You vocalist, the afternoon he died.

Morover, La Nacion has shared the operation in the “next 72 hours” is set to focus CasaSur Palermo hotel’s room again, where the deceased spent his last hours.

On October 16, Liam Payne passed away after falling from a third-story balcony of a hotel located in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, at the age of 31.