Matt Damon unveils inspiration behind 'collaborative venture' with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon launched 'Artists Equity' in 2022

Matt Damon revealed that his and Ben Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity had a driving force behind it.

While recalling the back story of the formation of the joint venture, Matt told said: "Ben and I hadn’t written together in so long, and I watched that Peter Jackson Beatles documentary, the one that ends with that performance on the roof.”

"These guys are playing, and it’s The Beatles, and they’re live and you can see the joy that they’re playing with. They’re so excited and then Peter Jackson puts a chyron up that says, this is the last live performance that the Beatles ever gave", he explained to Deadline.

The Oppenheimer actor recalled that he was once watching The Beatles: Get Back documentary with his daughter that made him emotional over realizing how these musicians who clearly loved each other no longer could work together.

"That was the impetus behind putting this company together”, stated the 54-year-old actor.

Artists Equity is owned by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The two actors and filmmakers started this combined project in November 2022.

Recently, the American production company backed film, Small Things Like These starring Cillian Murphy. Other than that, it also produced films namely, Air, Unstoppable, and The Instigators.