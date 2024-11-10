Kate, Sophie share heartwarming moment during Remembrance Sunday Service

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, was seen comforting Princess Kate

On Remembrance Sunday, the Royal Family gathered for a poignant tribute to honor those who lost their lives in wars, with Princess Kate receiving support from Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, during the ceremony.



This year’s event marked a significant milestone as it was the first time Princess Kate made consecutive public appearances after overcoming recent health challenges.

The evening before, Princess Kate attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, accompanied by Prince William.

During the solemn ceremony in Whitehall, Princess Kate appeared deeply moved, bowing her head and closing her eyes in quiet reflection. Sophie was seen offering comfort by placing her hand gently on Kate’s back.

Wearing a black military-style jacket, the Princess displayed her customary three poppies, a heartfelt tribute to her great-grandmother's three brothers who perished in World War I.

Photo credits: GB News

Also present were Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Kent, and the Duchess of Gloucester, who observed the service from the balconies.

Prince William and Sophie’s husband, Prince Edward, both laid wreaths at the Cenotaph.

King Charles laid the first wreath during the National Service of Remembrance, marking the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.

The King’s wreath closely resembled the one laid by HM King George VI. It featured 41 open-style poppy petals crafted from bonded fabric, arranged on a backdrop of black leaves, in line with the traditional Sovereign’s wreath design.

The Royal British Legion’s veterans’ parade saw a remarkable turnout of 10,000 veterans from 326 different armed forces and civilian organizations. Thousands gathered along Whitehall to witness the annual commemoration.

This year’s Remembrance Sunday also marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the contributions of the World War II generation.