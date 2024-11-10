Katie Price once again sparks fued with Emily Atack

Katie Price shocks fans after revealing her wish of having more children

The fashion model Katie Price sparked harsh dispute with Emily Atack while making foul comments during a show.

Amid the interview, Katie made a mean jibe about the Rival actress, in front of packed audience.

Targeting the 34-year-old, she said: "Has anybody ever seen me do the 'pwor fishy'?"

"Now I am not one to attack, even though it was Emily Atack," the star continued as she waved her hand in front of her nose.

Claiming herself as the nicest person, the 46-year-old added, "I don't attack anyone. I am the kindest person ever. But if someone goes for me, I make sure I have the last word."

For the unknown, the feud is being dragged since 2019, when Emily made a pun about Katie's expense on ITV's I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp.

Days back, the winner of Celebrity Big Brother faced backlash over her £10,000 ‘Meganfox’ facelift, as fans stated: "she doesn't look like herself anymore."

Moreover, her doctor had also spoken about the cons of undergoing procedures like breast augmentation, tummy tucks, nose jobs or facelifts, saying: "might seem appealing, but can complicate your recovery."

On the work front, Katie Price got recognition for her work on Page 3 of the tabloid newspaper, The Sun, under the pseudonym Jordan.