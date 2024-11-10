Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin rescues young fan at Sydney concert

Chris Martin, the renowned singer of Coldplay, recently won the hearts of his fans with a touching gesture during a concert in Sydney.

On November 7, a fan page of the 47-year-old musician posted a video on TikTok, in which he was seen helping a young boy who was at risk of being crushed in the crowd at his concert.

In a viral video, Chris can be seen pointing to the young fan and offering him a safer spot to enjoy the show.

During the performance, he paused and said, "You can sit right here you don't have to be squeezed. You don't have to be squished by all these adults."

"Sit right there, my little brother... Is that better? We'll take care of you, man," the lead singer added.

As the video went viral on social media, several fans took to the comments section to praise Chris for his kind act.

One fan wrote, "This was the best part of the night."

"Such a class act," while another remarked.

For the uninitiated, Coldplay is currently on its eighth concert tour, titled The Music of the Spheres World Tour.

They began this tour on March 18, 2022, and will conclude on September 8, 2025.