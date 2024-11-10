Normani reveals powerful role Ariana Grande played in her journey

Normani, ex-member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, gave her fans a peek behind the curtain as she revealed a few amazing things about her longtime friend Ariana Grande.

During her candid appearance at red carpet, the Dancing with a Stranger singer, opened up about how the 7 Rings hitmaker has been a biggest support throughout her career, when she was struggling with a heartbreaking split from Fifth Harmony.

"Ari has been such an incredible support system for me," she revealed.

She went on explaining, "Even just when my album came out, whatever I have released she is always one of the first to text me and just let me know how proud she really is."

The 28-year-old singer, who released her first solo song Love Lies after parting ways with her band group, has been through thick and thin during her solo music career.

The two singers first met early in their journeys and over time, the bond got stronger than ever both personally and professionally.

"She also knows what I’ve endured," she added.

While taking a memory taking a trip down memory lane the times when she was facing hurdles in her life, saying, "This has not been an easy process for me."

Earlier, Normani, who clapped back at criticism in 2022 for taking too long to release new music album, reminded everyone to wait for the dust to settle, saying, "real life s--t” going on."