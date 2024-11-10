Tom Hardy admits handing over dangerous 'Venom' stunts to body double

Tom Hardy also reveals taking plenty souvenirs from 'Venom' sets

Tom Hardy has revealed that he relies much on his body double when there are a lot of dangerous stunt scenes involved in a film.

Hardy says that he feels happy to do as much action sequences as he could play but admits getting more happier when his stuntman, Jacob Tomuri steps in for most of the risky stuff.

“I do as much as I’m allowed to do then Jacob does the rest. I’ve worked with him for years, since ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ [in 2015]”, added the 47-year-old actor.

While praising Jacob, Tom said: “He’s not only a great stunt double for when I need it, he does a great impression of me too.”

The English actor told Hello! Magazine Britain about the aerial tricks that were involved in 2018 movie, Venom.

“There was a lot more wire work on this one. All the falling off planes, flying on a horse and parachuting meant that I spent a lot of time in the air, which is never easy.”

“We also have underwater scenes, which meant yet more time on wires.” The Legend actor gave special credit to Jacob for helping him out for all the action sequences.

Film, Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer, featured Tom Hardy along with Woody Harrelson, Scott Haze, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and many others.