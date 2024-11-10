Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo cast spell on 'Wicked' premiere red carpet

The enchanting duo of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stole the spotlight at the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated movie musical Wicked.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film brings the beloved Broadway classic to the big screen, with Grande as Glinda and Erivo as Elphaba.

On Saturday, November 9, the actresses dazzled on the red carpet, their outfits paying homage to their respective characters.

Grande wore a custom Thom Browne pink-and-white gingham dress with a strapless ball gown silhouette, paired with a matching bolero jacket and gloves, and glittery silver heels. Her hair was styled in a classic updo with a bow.

Erivo made a bold statement in a custom green vinyl dress by Louis Vuitton, topped with a dramatic fringed silk stole. Her look was elevated by stunning jewelry pieces from Roberto Coin, including an 18K white gold diamond and emerald collar necklace worth $750,000.

This wasn't the first time the duo has wowed on the Wicked press tour. At the Sydney premiere on November 3, Grande embodied Glinda in a baby pink Vivienne Westwood gown, complete with puff sleeves and silver embellishments. She paired it with over 100 carats of custom-made diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

Erivo opted for a custom Louis Vuitton black gown with a structured skirt, incorporating a hint of emerald with her gemstone-covered nails.

The actresses also channeled their Oz wardrobes at WSJ. Magazine's 2024 Innovator Awards on October 29, with Grande surprising fans in a white Vivienne Westwood gown and Swarovski bling, while Erivo wore a lime green Erdem design.

As fans eagerly await the film's release on November 22, People magazine has an exclusive look inside the elaborate production, with new details from the cast and creators.

The movie adaptation boasts an impressive cast, including Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Ethan Slater as Boq, Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.