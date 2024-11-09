Queen Camilla steps back from Remembrance events amid health concerns: 'upset'

Queen Camilla will now observe the occasion privately at home

Queen Camilla has made the difficult decision to forgo public appearances at this weekend's Remembrance events due to a chest infection, following medical advice.



While the Queen hoped to recover in time, she will now observe the occasion privately at home, as Buckingham Palace shared.



Although Camilla had not ruled out attending initially, her recovery hasn’t progressed enough to allow her participation.

A Palace spokesperson stated, "Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events. While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week."

The annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance will proceed at the Royal Albert Hall tonight, attended by King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Princess Royal.

King Charles, now the Patron of the Royal British Legion, previously took a brief pause from royal duties following his cancer diagnosis in February, but remains committed to his role, with plans for more overseas engagements in 2025.