Prince William issues delightful update after recalling 'hardest' year of life

Prince William released a fun-filled video from his recent trip to Cape Town.
On November 9, the Prince of Wales took to his social media account and gave a rare insight into his fun-filled tour.
The video showcased sweet moments from his royal engagements and his appearance at the glitzy Earthshot Prize Award.
Alongside the new update, William wrote, "A truly unfogettable week in Cape Town with @earthshotprize and @unitedforwildlife."
It is important to note that during his royal tour, the Prince opened up about the year 2024, dubbing it the 'hardest' year of his life due to a serious royal health crisis.
During an interview, the future King admitted that his father King Charles and wife Kate Middleton's cancer journeys were 'brutal.'
William said, "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."
The father-of-three added, "But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."
Rihanna sparks retirement speculations with her latest remark at an event in Los Angeles
King Charles honours late mother Queen Elizabeth in major gesture
Patrick Dempsey lands lead role in emotional drama 'The Household Guide to Dying'
Zendaya joins Tom Holland in new exciting project after 'Spider-Man 4'
Prince William, Prince Harry united by mutual ‘second home’
Inside Kelly Clarkson's 'favourite' time of year