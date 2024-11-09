Patrick Dempsey teams up with Minnie Driver for poignant film

Patrick Dempsey, beloved for his iconic role as Dr Derek Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy, is set to star alongside Minnie Driver in the upcoming film The Household Guide to Dying.

Directed by Emma-Kate Croghan, who returns to filmmaking after a 25-year hiatus, the movie is based on Debra Adelaide's novel of the same name.



While details about Dempsey and Driver's characters remain under wraps, the book's synopsis offers a glimpse into the story. It follows Delia, a 40-year-old writer facing a terminal diagnosis, who sees an opportunity to write a new book.

"Delia has made a living writing a series of hugely successful modern household guides, as well as an acerbic domestic advice column," the synopsis reads.

"She is preoccupied with how to prepare herself and her family for death, from writing exhaustive lists to teaching her young daughters how to make a perfect cup of tea. What she needs, more than anything, is a manual – exactly the kind she is the expert at writing. But, in the writing, Delia is forced to confront the ghosts of her past, and the events of fourteen years previously."

This project is just one of Dempsey's latest endeavors. He's also joined the cast of the Dexter prequel series Original Sin, playing Aaron Spencer, a seasoned captain in the Miami Metro Homicide department with ties to Dexter's adoptive father, Harry Morgan (Christian Slater).

Michael C Hall reprises his role as the infamous serial killer in the series, premiering on Paramount+ on December 13.

On the big screen, Dempsey recently starred alongside Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz in the Formula 1 drama Ferrari.

A release date for The Household Guide to Dying has yet to be announced.