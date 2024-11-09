Beyoncé receives admiration by Grammy chief after singer bags 'most nominations'

Beyoncé gets nominated for 11 Grammys

Beyoncé has just achieved another milestone as she has bagged 11 nominations at the Grammy Awards.

On setting this new record, the 43-year-old singer was especially praised by the Chief of Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason Jr. on having such an ability to cross genres with music.

Harvey says that this year’s nominations have ‘credibility’ as experts have voted for each category.

In conversation with Variety, the chief stated: "Remember our '10/3' rule, where you can only vote in three fields - which means that as a voter, you’re not just following your favourite artist around [every category], saying 'I like this artist, I don’t care what type of music they make, I’m gonna vote for them everywhere.”

“So when you see an artist nominated across genres, those are different voting bodies voting for that same artist in different genres. To me, that really, really adds credibility, because people with expertise in rock or rap or country or folk are voters are [solely] evaluating the music that’s in their category”, he concluded.

The Single Ladies singer has been nominated in the category of Best Album, Best Country Album. Meanwhile, her 2024 popular track, Texas Hold ‘Em has also bagged a nomination in the category of, Song of the Year.

Beyonce has just became the most-nominated artist in the history of Grammy Awards.