King Charles issues first statement after Prince Andrew Royal Lodge win

King Charles breaks the silence as feud with his brother Prince Andrew escalates.

The monarch penned a heartfelt letter to Military Wives Choirs, expressing gratitude towards the team for releasing a song 'November Sunday' to mark his 76th birthday.

The Telegraph reported that the King felt delighted with the sweet tribute and also shared his thoughts about the "advancing years" of his life amid his cancer battle.

King Charles wrote, "While those of us of a certain age may feel the need for any such birthday celebrations is in inverse proportion to our advancing years, I am nonetheless deeply touched by your wonderfully thoughtful tribute."

It is important to note that the track was recorded by "some 100 singers, including serving personnel, wives, partners and veterans from 41 Military Wives Choirs across the UK and overseas."

The monarch said, "I also wanted to thank you for your steadfast support not only for your loved ones serving in our military, who sacrifice so much time away from you and your families to protect us, but also for one another."

While recalling his school time, Charles opened up about the "joy of performing" in choir together, which helps in creating "close-knit friendships and support groups, and I remain a firm believer that music has a unique power to unite and inspire us all."

It is important to note that King Charles's message came after an insider claimed that Prince Andrew seemingly won the Royal Lodge battle.

The Times reports the Duke of York convinced the royal family that he had enough money to carry on living in the grand royal residence and fulfil his financial needs.