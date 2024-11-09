Harry Styles, Zayn Malik take over lookalike contests after Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet crashed his look alike contest on October 27

Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest has ignited a wave of celebrity impersonation events, with former One Direction stars Zayn Malik and Harry Styles now joining the trend.

After the Wonka star surprised fans by crashing his lookalike contest in New York on October 27, other fandoms quickly followed suit, organising similar events in cities across the world.

From Paul Mescal and Jeremy Allen White to Dev Patel, the list of stars inspiring lookalike contests continues to grow, with Malik and Styles now at the forefront.

In the wake of Chalamet’s event, British journalist Katrina Mirpuri has taken the reins for a UK-specific lookalike contest, with Styles, 30, as the main star.

A lookalike contest for the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker has been announced with flyers circulating for the competition scheduled for November 9 at Soho Square in London.

While the details of the prizes remain unclear, reports suggest that awards will be given to the winners, along with a special prize for the "worst" lookalike.

While fans in the U.K. are gearing up to flood the streets with Styles’ lookalikes, American fans of One Direction are also getting in on the action.

A Zayn Malik lookalike contest has been scheduled for November 17 to take place in Brooklyn.

The winner will receive a free tattoo courtesy of a local artist. In addition, the event has already gained buzz, with over 340 people marked as attending on the online invitation.