Queen Camilla issues sad statement after King’s solo Palace celebration

Queen Camilla penned a heartfelt note following sad news delivered to her on Friday.

King Charles’ wife sent condolences to The Archers actress June Spencer, who breathed her last at the age of 105.

The news was confirmed by the Spencer’s family to BBC, which promoted the royal to honour the late actress’ contribution of over 70 years to beloved British show.

“For over 70 years, June Spencer was a much-loved part of so many people's lives, brilliantly combining in Peggy Woolley the roles of reassuring matriarch and ‘gangsta granny’,” the Queen Consort penned.

“She will be greatly missed and I send my heartfelt condolences to her family,” she signed off the message with “Camilla R”.

The personal message from the Queen Consort comes after King Charles held a celebration for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medallists at Buckingham Palace.

Team GB, ParalympicsGB and Refugee Olympic Team athletes at the royal palace for the reception on Friday. Apart from the monarch himself, the Princess Royal and the Duchess of Gloucester were also in attendance.

In the updates shared on the official social media for the royal family, the King was captured in high spirits as he interacted with the guests during the “truly wonderful afternoon”.

