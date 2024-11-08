Jason Kelce reveals big surprise featuring Stevie Nicks

Christmas duet featuring Stevie Nicks and Jason Kelce released on Friday, November 8th

Former football star Jason Kelce has tuned in with Fleetwood Mac’s legendary singer Stevie Nicks for a surprise Christmas duet.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre, 37, collaborated with Stevie Nicks, 76, to sing Maybe This Christmas by Ron Sexsmith for the upcoming holiday album A Philly Special Christmas Party.

The track was released on Friday, November 8th.

The ESPN analyst first hinted at the duet with Nicks on the official X account of his and his brother Travis Kelce’s joint podcast New Heights.

“The crossover we didn’t know we needed,” he wrote in the caption alongside a photo of himself dressed in a Christmas sweater, hugging Nicks. “Coming soon to a Christmas album near you.”

A Philly Special Christmas Party marks Kelce’s third holiday album with his former Philadelphia Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, a.k.a. The Philly Specials.

The sportsmen have previously released A Philly Special Christmas and A Philly Special Christmas Special in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Jason might be a football star but he has previously dipped his toes in music as well. The NFL star reportedly played baritone saxophone in high school, and once joined the Philadelphia Orchestra for a performance at the Mann Center in 2018.

He played Fly, Eagles Fly at the event.