Prince William admits to be in 'eye of storm' amid Kate Middleton's concerns

Prince William has revealed the immense pressures he has been facing this year, describing it as "probably the hardest year of my life."

Speaking to journalists during his four-day trip to Cape Town for the Earthshot Prize, the Prince of Wales opened up about the difficulties of balancing his royal responsibilities with supporting his family through personal health crises.

Royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams has since remarked that he is under "tremendous pressure" as he navigates these challenging times.

He shared with UK media: "Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."

Reflecting on his family’s resilience, he expressed immense pride in how his wife, Princess Catherine, and father, King Charles, have handled their health battles.

"I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal," he admitted.

Fitzwilliams echoed William’s sentiments, describing the year as "brutal."

He pointed out the challenge of seeing his father diagnosed with cancer and his wife, Catherine, publicly battling her own health struggles, including a long recovery following abdominal surgery and chemotherapy.

Despite these challenges, he has continued with his royal duties and charity work, making his candid reflection on the year even more striking.

Meanwhile, Catherine, who has now completed her treatment, announced in September she is "looking forward to being back at work," marking a hopeful milestone after a difficult period.