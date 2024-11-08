King Charles makes big celebration at Palace as Harry, Meghan share video message

Buckingham Palace has released a very delightful video of King Charles hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued joint video message.
The royal family's social media accounts have shared the moments of celebrations at the palace in absence of Queen Camilla who cancelled her royal engagements over health concerns.
The mesmerising video of the King with Paralympic medalists was captioned: "It was a truly wonderful afternoon yesterday, celebrating our extraordinary Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medalists at Buckingham Palace!"
The new delightful video of the monarch comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint appearance after a months-long professional separation.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a joint video message as they marked a virtual attendance from their Montecito home at the inaugural United Nations Global Ministerial Conference, which took place in Bogotá, Colombia.
The couple "applauded the efforts of those actively addressing this critical issue and stressed the importance of tackling digital violence to prioritize children’s safety in today’s connected world," according to the Archewell Foundation website.
