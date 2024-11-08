Liam Payne’s death investigation reveals surprising details

Liam Payne's sudden death left fans grieving on October 16th

Liam Payne’s sudden death is still under investigation after his body was flown back to the UK.

The 31-year-old singer lost his life after a fall from the third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Argentina where he was staying for vacation.

The initial autopsy report revealed the cause of death to have been multiple injuries and traumas, however traces of drugs were found out in further examination.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office released a statement on Thursday, November 7th, that revealed the final toxicology tests’ results.

According to the statement, the late singer had traces of "alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants" in his system.

This report also ruled out the possibility of suicide because it revealed, "in the state he was in, he did not know what he was doing and could not understand it."

The investigation lead to three arrests on the charges of "crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics."

The suspected people are currently under formal investigation, one of whom is someone who accompanied the Strip That Down singer on a daily basis, one is a worker in the hotel who supposedly provided drugs to the singer during his stay, while the other is also an alleged supplier of narcotics.

The release further explained that the official final results of the autopsy revealed the injuries Payne had at the time of death were “compatible with those produced by a fall from a height and that self-injury of any kind and/or the physical intervention of third parties were ruled out."

"They also stressed that the victim did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself in the fall, so that, for the moment, it can be inferred that he may have fallen in a state of semi- or total unconsciousness."