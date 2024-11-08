Jennifer Lopez explains why cancelling tour was worth it for her family

JLo cancelled her tour amid her breakup from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has no regrets about cancelling her summer tour.

The singer called the move the “best thing” she’s ever done for the sake of her family amid her divorce from husband-of-two-years Ben Affleck.

On The Graham Norton Show Friday, Lopez explained she needed time at home with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

“I took the summer off to be home with the kids, which is the best thing I have ever done,” she shared per Daily Mail, acknowledging it was a big step to put family first. “It was not like me to do that, so I always want to apologise to the fans.”

A touching moment came when Lopez met a fan who’d been looking forward to the cancelled show. “He came up to me and said, ‘I had tickets to come and see you,’” Lopez recalled. She got emotional as the fan reassured her, saying, “Don’t say sorry, we love you.” To her surprise, the fan appeared in the studio audience, prompting Lopez to thank him again with a heartfelt hug.

Lopez initially announced the tour's cancellation in May, expressing her heartbreak over “letting [fans] down” in a message on her OntheJLo site. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," she wrote, adding a promise to “make it up” to fans in the future.