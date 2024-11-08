Oliver Hudson ditches family for solo retreat

Oliver Hudson ditches family for special getaway

Oliver Hudson is taking a breath of fresh air as he took himself off to his ‘happy place.’

The Hollywood star, who is widely known for his hilarious Instagram antics, shared an aesthetic photo to his feed, offering an insight into his current whereabouts.

After being absent from his social media for over a week, Oliver finally dropped a teaser from his ‘much needed’ getaway as he was spotted on the back of a boat with the wind tousling his locks.

He wrote in the caption, "10 days at sea on @excelsportfishing My happy place.. @deckhandsports @kickerfishing @buzbefishing @missingatsea @nolivebaitneeded”

In the photo, the 48-year-old was spotted in a warm jacket, maintaining the distance from the red carpets of Hollywood.

Fans rushed to the comments section to add heartfelt comments for the actor.

One fan commented, “Wow, so neat that you get to do that! Enjoy!!!”

Another enthused, “You look thrilled. ive seen happier faces getting prostate exams.”

The Rules of Engagement star, who is happily married to his wife Erinn Bartlett, seemingly opted to leave the love of his life and kids for some time alone.

Speaking of his love for the ‘great outdoors,’ the American actor- widely known for his role in the Fox horror comedy Scream Queens, previously opened up about turning down his This Is Us callback for fishing.

He said at the time, "You know what? 'I'm going to do my fishing trip."