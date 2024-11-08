Oliver Hudson ditches family for solo retreat

Oliver Hudson is taking a breath of fresh air as he took himself off to his ‘happy place.’
The Hollywood star, who is widely known for his hilarious Instagram antics, shared an aesthetic photo to his feed, offering an insight into his current whereabouts.
After being absent from his social media for over a week, Oliver finally dropped a teaser from his ‘much needed’ getaway as he was spotted on the back of a boat with the wind tousling his locks.
He wrote in the caption, "10 days at sea on @excelsportfishing My happy place.. @deckhandsports @kickerfishing @buzbefishing @missingatsea @nolivebaitneeded”
In the photo, the 48-year-old was spotted in a warm jacket, maintaining the distance from the red carpets of Hollywood.
Fans rushed to the comments section to add heartfelt comments for the actor.
One fan commented, “Wow, so neat that you get to do that! Enjoy!!!”
Another enthused, “You look thrilled. ive seen happier faces getting prostate exams.”
The Rules of Engagement star, who is happily married to his wife Erinn Bartlett, seemingly opted to leave the love of his life and kids for some time alone.
Speaking of his love for the ‘great outdoors,’ the American actor- widely known for his role in the Fox horror comedy Scream Queens, previously opened up about turning down his This Is Us callback for fishing.
He said at the time, "You know what? 'I'm going to do my fishing trip."
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reveals 'it kills me' while making a saddening admission
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo shares special bond with son from relationship with Dara Huang
One Direction star Liam Payne died after he tragically fell from a third-floor balcony
JLo said that cancelling her summer 2024 tour was 'the best thing' she could have done amid divorce from ben Affleck
Christopher Knight says 'I was terrified' while recalling the moments of iconic show 'The Brady Bunch'
Netflix to open first ‘Netflix House’ locations in Dallas and Philadelphia by 2025