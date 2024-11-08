Victoria Beckham’s fans believe she’s turning Harper into next Kim Kardashian

Several of Victoria Beckham's fans have assumed that her daughter, Harper Beckham, is being groomed to be the next Kim Kardashian.

On November 6, the 13-year-old daughter of a fashion designer initiated her first bona fide step into the fashion industry when she presented her mother with a Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year award.

After receiving the prestigious accolade, Victoria took to her Instagram account to express her gratitude for her daughter's huge achievement.

The mother-of-six captioned her post, "Such an honour to receive Harper’s Bazaar’s Entrepreneur of the Year award last night. Thank you so much #HarperSeven for presenting me with this award… I love you so much!!"

"Thank you for your beautiful words and for being with me on such a special night! Entrepreneurship is about striking out on an original path, and I’m proud of my team and the house we’ve built over the past decade," the former Spice Girls singer continued.

Meanwhile, expressing her gratitude, the Portofino '97 founder wrote, "Here’s to dreaming big then dreaming bigger. This is just the beginning!!"

As Victoria’s post went viral, many of her fans began praising Harper for following in the footsteps of her fashionable mother, while many believed that she was moulding her grownup daughter into Kim Kardashian.

One fan assumed that Harper is next to Kim Kardashian in the business world and wrote, "That’s so lovely you must be so proud of the award and of Harper, congratulations."

"Kim Kardashian in making," another follower chimed in.