Kanye West breaks silence on upcoming biopic ‘In Whose Name?’ amid legal drama

Kanye West recently reacted to the new movie In Whose Name? after skipping the court proceeding of a harassment case.

Earlier this week, the filmmaker, Nico Ballesteros, took to his Instagram account and shared an exchange between himself and the rapper.

Kanye sent a message to the director which reads, "The doc was very deep. It was like being dead and looking back on my life."

"This is the most profound text message I have ever received. I love you, brother," the young director responded.

As reported by The Mirror, the film has been made with a budget of billion dollars, and it appears Kanye is impressed.

For the uninitiated, the forthcoming film revolved around chronicles of Yeezy founder’s real-life journey to become the richest Black man in American history.

The movie is reportedly set to be released in theatres next year.

Kanye's new update came after he skipped the court session for a civil lawsuit filed by his former staffer, Benjamin Deshon Provo.

Reportedly, Kanye and his wife, Bianca Censori were recently photographed enjoying quality time in Tokyo, when he was supposed to give the testimony under oath last month.

It is important to note that Benjamin has filed a lawsuit for racial discrimination and unfair practices when he was working for his fashion brand, Yeezy.

In the lawsuit, the ex-staffer claimed that his former boss fired him for refusing to cut his dreadlocks during his employment tenure.

The legal battle was initiated by Benjamin in April 2024.