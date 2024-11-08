New 'Star Wars' trilogy set to embark on fresh saga beyond the Skywalkers

Multiple other 'Star Wards' projects are simultaneously in production

Star Wars is returning to theaters with a brand-new trilogy, taking fans far beyond the Skywalker Saga.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lucasfilm has tapped Simon Kinberg, known for his work on X-Men: Days of Future Past and Star Wars Rebels, to write and produce the upcoming films.

Despite contradictory reports that this trilogy would continue the mainline episodes, it’s confirmed these new stories will introduce a fresh saga within the beloved galaxy.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is set to produce alongside Kinberg, marking a creative shift as the Star Wars universe expands into fresh narratives. Kinberg's extensive work on Rebels, which has influenced recent live-action series like Ahsoka and The Mandalorian, signals that his vision will bring continuity with new perspectives to the Star Wars canon.

In addition to Kinberg’s trilogy, several Star Wars film projects are in development. Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is crafting a movie centered on Daisy Ridley's Rey, Logan’s James Mangold is diving into Jedi lore with a prequel film, and Taika Waititi is still on board for his own Star Wars venture. Meanwhile, Donald Glover is reprising his role as Lando Calrissian in a film co-written with his brother Stephen.

The next Star Wars theatrical release will be The Mandalorian and Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau, set to premiere on May 22, 2026, marking the franchise’s big-screen return since The Rise of Skywalker.