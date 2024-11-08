Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'remaining' bond exposed post-split

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stun fans with one 'final' connection

Jennifer Lopez garnered attention from fans after she was spotted holding hands with her rarely-seen sister.

The 55-year-old multi-hyphenate star, who sported a white fur coat with a matching Jacquemus handbag, walked hand in hand with her sister Lynda after enjoying lunch in Sadelles, New York.

This comes on the heels of Lynda’s intimate meeting with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 18-year-old daughter Violet Affleck.

JLo’s 53-year-old sister, who is a journalist and author, visited Violet at Yale University.

Lynda didn’t hesitate from sharing a photo with her sister’s stepdaughter on Instagram, offering an insight into her bond with the teenager at the world-famous university.

Posting a carousel of snaps from Yale’s autumnal campus in Connecticut, she wrote in the caption, "New Haven with my favourite Yalie!"

According to Marie Claire, the two have stayed in touch after The Boy Next Door star and Affleck’s date of separation.

A source close to the former couple opened up to DailyMail about Violet’s attachment to her stepmom’s family.

The insider confirmed, "It’s quite confusing to Ben and Jen [Garner] because they do not understand why Violet is so adamant on keeping her close.

"She looks up to JLo and Lynda and is intent on keeping the bond alive."

For the unversed, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, following two years of marriage to the Good Will Hunting star.