Ryan Reynolds hints at Channing Tatum's Marvel future: 'They're obsessed'

Tatum's standalone 'Gamit' movie was scrapped a decade ago

Ryan Reynolds might be hinting at Channing Tatum’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gambit.

After Tatum’s Gambit debuted in Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds shared on Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast that Marvel is “obsessed” with Tatum’s performance.

“I honestly don’t know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel,” Reynolds said, “but I do know that they’re obsessed with him in that role.”

Reynolds likened the situation to his own journey with Deadpool — after test footage leaked in 2014, fan enthusiasm led Marvel to greenlight his standalone film. Reynolds revealed earlier this year he “might have provided an assist” in that leak, proving Marvel sometimes needs a nudge. Now, he hopes Tatum’s turn as Gambit could inspire similar support.

Before Disney acquired Fox, Tatum was set to star in a standalone Gambit movie, bringing to life the mutant with a knack for charging objects — most famously his deck of cards — with explosive energy. While the film never came to be, Deadpool & Wolverine gave Tatum a chance to fulfil his dream role.

For now, Marvel hasn’t confirmed Gambit’s return, but Reynolds is optimistic. “I hope so,” he said with a smile.