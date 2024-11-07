Hugh Grant reveals favourite 'Bridget Jones' film ahead of 4th instalment

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ is slated for release in February 2025

Hugh Grant is already calling the upcoming Bridget Jones film the best one yet.

The 64-year-old actor, who reprises his role as Daniel Cleaver, revealed Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will pack an emotional punch, balancing deep sentiment with the humour fans have come to expect.

"It’s the one with the most heart," Grant told Extra in an interview published Nov. 5, adding that it’s “very moving, but also very funny.”

The fourth instalment, slated for release in February 2025, is based on Helen Fielding’s own experiences raising two children after the death of her husband. Grant revealed that Bridget (Renée Zellweger) will face a similar challenge, all while questioning whether she's ready to jump back into the dating scene. “It’s a very good script,” Grant said, calling it the best of the series.

The Bridget Jones franchise began in 2001 with Bridget Jones's Diary and has seen Bridget juggle love, self-discovery, and motherhood in its sequels. With the new film arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day, fans can expect a refreshing blend of laughs, love, and emotional depth.

And as for Grant’s character? He jokingly promised there would be no "killing" this time around.