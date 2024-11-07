Prince William shares heartfelt message as palace releases Queen Camilla's video

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office has shared new video with touching message after Buckingham Palace's latest post about Queen Camilla.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts issued a message with William's video as the future King concluded his four-day trip to South Africa on Thursday.

In the video, William is seen meeting with the people as he spent his final day by the sea in Cape Town before saying goodbye to South Africa.

The Future King is also seen enjoying barbecue with models Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow and actor Billy Porter at Kalk Bay Harbour.

Kensington Palace shared a message along with the video, writing: "Witnessing the @earthshotprize in action and celebrating South African innovation in sustainable fishing with @abalobi_app!

"Our 2023 Earthshot Finalist is empowering local fishers and fishing communities with technology to ensure fairer livelihoods, practices and transparent sourcing from sea to table."

The latest post comes soon after Buckingham Palace released a video of Queen Camilla with note about her upcoming documentary.

The Palace wrote: "The Queen has worked to amplify the voices of survivors of domestic and sexual violence stories for over ten years. In the forthcoming ITV documentary.

"Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors’, you can learn more about Her Majesty’s work in this area, and the vital conversations which she is helping provide a platform for."