How Olivia Rodrigo's grandfather saw her fame written in the stars

Olivia Rodrigo’s star power was cosmic destiny, according to her grandfather.
In a Nov. 4 ASMR interview with W Magazine, the 21-year-old pop star shared her late grandfather’s uncanny prediction about her future, revealing that he foresaw her in the spotlight after studying her birth chart.
"My grandpa — who just passed away this year — was also super into astrology," she explained. "When I was born, he [read] my [birth] chart and told my parents that I was gonna be very emotional and a performing artist."
For Rodrigo, the family story is a favourite to share with “astrology deniers,” and she admitted she’s a devoted believer in the stars’ guidance. Reading her horoscope in the interview, the Pisces singer noted the chart’s advice for her to embrace balance during a time of "extremes." Rodrigo agreed, saying she wanted to be “the kind of person who makes a constructive difference.”
The Driver's License hitmaker also embraced her "spicy Pisces" persona during the ASMR segment — a moniker she proudly uses on Instagram — by gladly eating some chillis.
Reflecting on her water sign, she joked, “If there is a body of water within a mile radius of where I am, you best believe I’m going for a swim.”
