How Olivia Rodrigo's grandfather saw her fame written in the stars

‘Spicy Pisces’ Olivia Rodrigo is an avid believer of astrology

Olivia Rodrigo’s star power was cosmic destiny, according to her grandfather.

In a Nov. 4 ASMR interview with W Magazine, the 21-year-old pop star shared her late grandfather’s uncanny prediction about her future, revealing that he foresaw her in the spotlight after studying her birth chart.

"My grandpa — who just passed away this year — was also super into astrology," she explained. "When I was born, he [read] my [birth] chart and told my parents that I was gonna be very emotional and a performing artist."

For Rodrigo, the family story is a favourite to share with “astrology deniers,” and she admitted she’s a devoted believer in the stars’ guidance. Reading her horoscope in the interview, the Pisces singer noted the chart’s advice for her to embrace balance during a time of "extremes." Rodrigo agreed, saying she wanted to be “the kind of person who makes a constructive difference.”

The Driver's License hitmaker also embraced her "spicy Pisces" persona during the ASMR segment — a moniker she proudly uses on Instagram — by gladly eating some chillis.

Reflecting on her water sign, she joked, “If there is a body of water within a mile radius of where I am, you best believe I’m going for a swim.”