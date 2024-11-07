David Beckham stuns in classic grey at surprise brand launch in Singapore

David Beckham celebrates Sands’ new vision with surprise appearance in Singapore.

David Beckham made a stylish surprise appearance in Singapore this week to celebrate a brand he holds close ties with.

The 49-year-old Inter Miami FC owner and Sands Global Ambassador looked effortlessly sharp in a tailored grey suit, knitted tie, and pale blue shirt, complete with a full beard and his signature groomed hair.

Beckham turned heads as he arrived at the Marina Bay Sands launch event on Wednesday, a venue renowned for its iconic rooftop Infinity Pool, world-class dining, and luxury shopping.

He has a "deep connection" with the brand, took to the stage to support Sands Global’s new campaign, Above Beyond, and shared what he loves most about visiting Singapore.

Earlier in the day, fans spotted him shopping at high-end boutiques Rimowa and Boss in the resort’s mall.

Speaking to Her World Singapore, Beckham expressed his excitement about returning to Singapore and his appreciation for the brand’s innovative vision.

In a post by MBS, eagle-eyed followers spotted his excitement as he commented, "Can’t wait" with an eye emoji.

The outing follows an emotional moment for the Beckham family, as he recently congratulated his wife, Victoria Beckham, on winning the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at Harper’s Bazaar’s Women of the Year ceremony.

Their 13-year-old daughter, Harper, presented the award to her mother in a touching tribute that took place in front of a star-studded crowd, including Maya Jama, Jodie Comer, and Jilly Cooper.

Wearing one of Victoria’s designs, Harper admitted she was "so nervous" but went on to praise her mum for always being there for her.