Prince Harry faced 'Sad' fear of breaking rules during night out

Darts boss Barry Hearn recently shared a story of his memorable encounter with Prince Harry during the Duke’s visit to the 2011 World Darts Championship, when the young royal had just returned from military service.



Speaking on The Barry Hearn Show, the darts promoter revealed how Harry, then 27, attended the event with friends and enjoyed the lively atmosphere.

However, Hearn recounted a slightly uncomfortable moment when Harry’s face appeared on the big screen, sparking fans to call for a wave from the royal.

Unsure of how to respond, The Duke hesitated, prompting him to gently suggest he give the fans a quick wave.

Reflecting on the moment, Hearn, now 76, expressed sympathy for Harry, acknowledging the awkwardness of the situation.

"He’d just left the army and was clearly letting off some steam," Dart boss recalled.

Despite the minor discomfort, Hearn appreciated the Duke’s appearance, saying Harry and his friends were “great fun” and left a lasting impression on the crowd.

As the crowd noticed Harry on the big screen, they began chanting, "Harry, give us a wave!" But under royal guidelines, his face was allowed to appear on screen only three times, with just two photos permitted for the evening.

When fans urged him to wave, Harry looked over to Barry, clearly uncertain.

Sensing Harry’s hesitation, Hearn leaned over and encouraged him, saying, "If you stand up now and wave, your street credibility is assured for life because you’ll connect with the everyday man."

In response, The Prince admitted, "I'm not sure I'm allowed to." Reflecting on the moment, Barry said, "I thought that was quite sad.

He shouldn't be living in a world with rules like that." The story highlights the unique challenges Harry faced, even in trying to engage with fans during a light-hearted night out.