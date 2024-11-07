Prince William enjoys beach date with super model before returning to Kate Middleton

Prince William, who concluded his trip to South Africa on Thursday, was seen enjoying barbecue with a stunning model by the sea in Cape Town before taking his flight to the UK.

The Prince of Wales, who enjoyed scenic views of the city during his solo tour to the country, was all smiles as he was joined by model Klum, fashionista Winnie Harlow and actor Billy Porter at Kalk Bay Harbour on his final day in the country.

William reportedly invited model and TV presenter Heidi Klum as they learned more about sustainable fishing.

Billy Porter and Winnie Harlow also joined William at the event at Harbor, where the group spent some time talking about the 4th annual Earthshot Prize Awards held on Wednesday, November 6.

In viral video, they can be seen having a traditional South African barbecue, known as a "braii."

The future King arrived at Kalk Bay by lifeboat, after he’d earlier visited lifesavers from the National Sea Rescue Institute. He was welcomed to the quayside by an excited local crowd and went on an unplanned walkabout.

William chatted with a couple of hundred locals who crammed around the fishermen’s stalls to see the royal. He also received some beaded key rings from the local lady. They had W and C on and three others for the kids.