Rosie Perez reveals Tupac Shakur saved her date after boyfriend flaked

Rosie Perez recounts how Tupac saved her date at the Soul Train Awards

Rosie Perez opened up about when Tupac Shakur came to her rescue by stepping in as her date at the last minute.

On Wednesday, November 6, at The Drew Barrymore Show, the former Fly Girl recalled being good friends with Shakur, who swooped in to save her when her original date flaked out on her hours before arriving at the venue.

"I was going to the Soul Train Music Awards, and my date calls me up a half-hour before I’m getting in the car," the 60-year-old explained. "And he says, 'I can't go with you because my girlfriend will see me.'"

At this point, Barrymore, who was appalled, was ready to pounce on the boyfriend for being "a double jerk." But the It Could Happen to You actress continued with the story.

"I was like, 'You mother...!'" she said, recounting how she cursed out her then-beau. After hanging up, Perez thought the guy was calling her back—only to realize it was the How Do You Want It rapper on the line.

After she sobbed and vented out her frustration to Shakur, the ever-loyal friend immediately sprang into action.

"And he said, 'You know what? I’m gonna go with you. We’re gonna walk up in there, act like we’re on a date, and he’s going to die,'" Perez recalled, laughing at his protective and dramatic response.

The duo then made an appearance at the event, stealing the spotlight as they held hands.

With his actions, Shakur proved he was not only one of the greatest rappers of all time but, apparently, a great wingman.