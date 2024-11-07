Kate Middleton set to surprise public after Prince William returns to UK

Kate Middleton to make public appearance after Prince William returns to UK

Kate Middleton is set to delight the public with a grand public appearance as Prince William marks his return home from his four-day South Africa tour.

The Prince of Wales, who is wrapping his final engagements on the South African capital, Cape Town, provided an uplifting update on his wife’s health, stirring rumours of her full-fledged comeback.

Kate is expected to join other senior members of the royal family for Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, which will be led by King Charles. The event is set to take place on November 12th, sources said, per GB News.

Kensington Palace is yet to formally confirm the attendance of the Princess of Wales for the significant event on the royal calendar.

The update comes after Prince William shared that Kate, who completed her nine-month cancer treatment in September, is “doing really well, thanks” when asked about her at an event held during Earthshot Week. “She’s been amazing this whole year.”

Previously, royal biographer Robert Jobson told Hello! that the Princess of Wales is expected to make “at least one” international tour” with Prince William.

Jobson also added that Kate is “back to training” at the gym as she builds her strength following cancer treatment.

The last public appearance the future Queen made was in October as she met with the grieving families of victims from the Southport stabbing incident, accompanied by her husband William.