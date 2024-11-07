Chris Evans sent fans into frenzy with new look

Chris Evans shocks fans with new look at 'Red One' promotion in London

Chris Evans, in a departure from his sharp, neat look, wowed fans with a new appearance.

Page Six reported on Wednesday, November 6, that the Avengers star debuted a new look while promoting his upcoming action-comedy film Red One.

For Wednesday’s photo call at Potters Field Park in London, the 43-year-old sported dark hair grown out to his ears and a full beard.

Clad in a denim jacket, black T-shirt, matching pants, and dress shoes, he completed his new makeover with a pair of round glasses.

The Captain America actor was in high spirits as he posed alongside his co-stars, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lucy Liu.

Shortly after his photos circulated over social media, fans rallied to X, formerly Twitter, to gush over the Hollywood heartthrob's new look.

"Chis Evans is so FINE," wrote one fan over the montage of his latest pictures.

One fan couldn’t get over his new look, saying, "I need more of this on my timeline."

A third user said Evans was giving "sexy college professor" vibes.

"Hang this photo of Chris Evans in the Louvre," another chimed in while sharing a profile shot of the Fantastic Four actor.

Additionally, Evans’ highly anticipated film Red One, which also stars Johnson and Liu, is slated for release on November 15.