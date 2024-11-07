Cardi B fails to conceal 3rd baby’s name in new video

Cardi B attempted to hide her baby girl's moniker but failed to do so

Cardi B tried to keep the name of her third baby under wraps, but eagle-eyed fans have figured it out on their own.

In a video posted by jewellery designer Elliot Eliantte on Wednesday, November 6, the I Like It songstress showed off her stack of dazzling diamond bracelets, each adorned with her children's names.

"Y’all can’t see my daughter’s name yet, so I gotta hide the last one!" she said in the video, attempting to conceal the name of her third child with her finger.

However, the mom of three inadvertently revealed the initials B and L on the bracelet. "Just know the whole f–king wrist is Eliantte, bitch," she added.

But as the video progressed, more letters appeared: O and M, which led fans to quickly speculate about the full name of Cardi's daughter.

"We saw it, Blossom," one fan commented, while many others agreed. Several users even believed the baby’s moniker is Bloom.

Despite the frenzy in the comments, the 32-year-old artist has yet to confirm or comment on the speculation.

In addition to her two-month-old daughter, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, shares two other children with her husband Offset: six-year-old daughter Kulture and three-year-old son Wave.

The lavish diamond stack of bracelets was worn in order of her three children’s ages, from oldest to youngest.