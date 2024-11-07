Jennifer Lopez finds it difficult to say Ben Affleck goodbye

Jennifer Lopez keeping tabs on Ben Affleck's life after 'intense year'

Jennifer Lopez does not seem to accept the truth that her relationship with ex-husband Ben Affleck has come to an end.

Lopez seemingly finds it difficult to move on from the Batman star as her life still revolves around him.

JLo's sister Lynda Lopez's viral photo with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter Violet has triggered new debate on social media, with some speculating Alex Rodriguez’s ex is keeping tabs on Academy Awards winner’s life.

It was reported that Lynda had visited Violet at Yale University Sunday, November 3, and the duo had taken a selfie which went viral.

However, as per Daily Mail, the real reason behind the photo, surfacing on the internet, is pure love and connection of Lopez with her stepchildren as the singer still has ties with Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The Unstoppable star has reportedly made sure that she is always available for the children Affleck shares with his former wife Garner whenever they need her.

“Jennifer keeps in touch with the Affleck kids…She wants them to know that they can always reach out if they need anything at all,” a source told People.

Despite her divorce from Affleck, Lopez and her family still love and care the children.

Violet and her stepmother’s outings even amid rumours of divorce are a testament to the loving relationship between Grammy Awards winner and Affleck's children.

For the unversed, the Waiting For Tonight crooner filed for divorce on August 20, which was the second anniversary of now-separated couple.