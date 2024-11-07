BTS' V to drop iconic Christmas hit with modern twist: 'White Christmas'

BTS’ V to release new single next month

V, one of the seven members of BTS, is preparing a holiday surprise for the BTS ARMY.

On Wednesday, November 6, Forbes reported that the 28-year-old K-pop star revealed plans to drop a new single just in time for Christmas.

V will release his own updated version of the beloved holiday classic White Christmas—but that’s not all.

In a surprising twist, his rendition will feature none other than Bing Crosby, the legendary crooner who first made the song an iconic holiday hit more than half a century ago.

The collaboration between V and Crosby is set to stream on December 6, giving fans an exciting blend of K-pop and classic holiday magic.

Originally debuting in 1942, White Christmas became a global sensation, earning Crosby widespread recognition.

The song was written for the film Holiday Inn and went on to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Crosby’s iconic song White Christmas will reach a new generation of listeners thanks to V's involvement, as his modern take on the classic introduces it to BTS's global fanbase.

At the same time, V's collaboration with one of the greatest legends in American music history allows him to leave an indelible mark on the American music scene.