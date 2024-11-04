Paul Mescal makes shocking confession about death

Paul Mescal shares two cents about death

Paul Mescal has recently made shocking confession about death.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, the Normal People actor, who plays a lead role in Gladiator II, said, “I’ve always been convinced that I’m not going to live a long life.”

He told the outlet, “People have this response, but in my head it’s never been drastic. It’s just like a gut feeling.”

“Maybe it’s to do with the fact that I can’t visualise myself as an 80-year-old man. I’m also afraid of death,” explained Paul.

The Aftersun star mentioned, “So, I think if death was to come for me at 55, I’d be equally afraid of it as I would be at 90. I don’t believe anybody who’s like, "I’m ready for it.”

Paul pointed out, “It’s always in my head. I was like, Going to have a family young. I’m going to not survive a long time.”

“Hopefully, I’m wrong. I think I will be wrong. But that’s just the truth around my brain,” he added.

Earlier, Paul opened up about training for Gladiator II but revealed he could not give up drinking or smoking while working on his physique for the movie.

“I was petrified that they were going to take away everything, like drinking and I smoke. Everything fun,' he remarked.

The Foe actor continued, “I very earnestly was like, ‘Look, Tim, I'm going to keep drinking and smoking for a little bit if I can.’”

“He very kindly incorporated them, not into the workout routine, but just into my life,” added Paul.