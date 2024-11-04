Sean Diddy Combs makes another 'defamatory' claim amid heinous allegations

Sean Diddy Combs gets real about derogatory allegations surrounding him

Sean Diddy Combs is making another bold claim after cases pile up against him on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to sources close to development, the notorious rapper has asked the court to limit potential witnesses from speaking out against him.

The 54-year-old, who was arrested in September over multiple charges, filed a motion on Sunday, November 3, to restrict statements made outside of court.

Lawyer Ariel Mitchell told TMZ that a man named Courtney Burgess has been accusing Diddy of defamatory practices and has been immediately summoned to testify because of his direct link to the case.

Few backs back, Diddy insisted that “truth will prevail” following his involvement in six new lawsuits, including an alleged victim’s claim of attending one of the rapper’s parties in 1998.

The musician’s lawyers said at the time, "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.

"Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.

Concluding the statement, they confirmed, "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."