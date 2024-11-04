Prince William makes big statement as he says goodbye to Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to experience another separation as the future King has decided to say Catherine goodbye for his new exciting journey with new partners.

The Prince of Wales has shared his excitement about his future move with fans, admitting that he's very much ready to enjoy moments with the people close to his heart.

The meaningful video and William's message has been shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram Story ahead of his flight to South Africa without his wife Kate Middleton.

William admits: “Such an exciting few days ahead."

He continues: “It's Earthshot Week!," adding: "We celebrate this year's 15 new Finalists and award five new winners!

“Our new cohort have been in Cape Town for the Earthshot Fellowship Retreat, getting to know each other, making connections and learning more about the @earthshotprize.”

King Charles eldest son William is set to leave the UK for Cape Town on sixth November to attend The Earthshot Prize 2024 celebrations along with world's famous celebrities.

Princess Kate will not be accompanying her husband as he's set to be joined by German-American model Heidi Klum, Canadian actress Nina Dobrev and other celebrities at Prince William's Earthshot Awards ceremony.