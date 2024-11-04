Britney Spears drops major hint about 'new' chapter in her career

Britney Spears makes major career move in rare new update

Britney Spears is making a major career move in 2023, after releasing her memoir, The Woman In Me.

The 42-year-old pop superstar took to her Instagram on Monday, November 4, to offer sneak peek into her upcoming business venture.

Sharing a floral-themed carousel on the social media platform, the Toxic hitmaker announced her very own jewelry line, B Tiny.

She wrote in the caption, “My first jewelry line coming soon!!! Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces!!!

Spears expressed excitement as she went on to add, “I’m so excited!!! Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways!!! B Tiny coming soon!!! Girls you’re gonna f****** love it!!!”

In another slide, she posted a zoomed-in shot of her hand wearing her ‘one of a kind pieces.’

Previously, the popstar teased her venture in another post alongside a caption that read, “I have some really exciting news to share with you guys.”

However, her post doesn't allow followers to leave exciting comments about the update.

This comes on the heels of news regarding Britney’s ‘questionable’ behavior, garnering concern from fans worldwide.