Ariana Grande reacts to critics regarding her 'Wicked' casting

Ariana Grande breaks silence on 'Wicked' casting critics

Ariana Grande responded with understanding to all her critics over her casting as Glinda in Wicked.

During her appearance on the Sentimental Men podcast, the two-time Grammy winner expressed empathy for those who questioned her role in the highly anticipated musical adaptation.

"Going off of 'Side to Side,' I probably would’ve said the same thing," Grande, 31, referred to her critics. "'Why the f—? Kill me. I’ve waited 20 years for this. Kill me.' I would’ve said that — as a fan from the outside knowing of only 7 Rings, probably — I’d say, 'Well, that’s bull—' So, you know, I get it."

The former Disney star acknowledged the pressure to overcome preconceived notions while preparing for the iconic role.

"I felt a bit of the initial nervousness about what I might be able to deliver or not deliver,” she explained, noting that fans are unaware of the extensive training she underwent for the role.

With her role in Wicked, Grande, 31, is eager to prove that she can excel in realms beyond just singing. "It’s fun to challenge people’s perceptions and do the work to earn my place in those spaces," she said.

Having been involved in musical theatre since she was eight years old and a long-time fan of the Tony-winning musical, Grande understands fans' high expectations for her performance.

The first instalment of Wicked is set to premiere on November 22, with the second following on November 21, 2025.