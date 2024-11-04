Jacob Elordi deactivated his social media account?

Jacob Elordi leaves fans wondering after deactivating his social media account

Jacob Elordi has recently been making headlines after he decided to deactivate his Instagram account.

Following his social media deactivation, Jacob left fans speculating that he might be cast in the American Psycho remake.

Last month, Italian director Luca Guadagnino announced he would be making a new adaptation on the 1991 novel of the same name written by Bret Easton Ellis.

Soon after the new movie was announced, the Kissing Booth actor deleted his social media account, leading to speculations he might play the lead of Patrick Bateman.

Fans expressed their excitement for the actor to play the serial killer as one user wrote on X, “He's going to play the lead in American psycho isn't he?”

“Perfect role for him,” said another insider.

Another user stated, “That's surprising! Jacob Elordi has such a strong presence on social media. I wonder what prompted the decision.”

The deactivation news came days after Jacob was caught getting involved with a very Australian act while visiting a coffee shop near Byron Bay.

TikTok user Blayne Hull took to X to share a video which he claimed showed the Euphoria actor walking out of the coffee shop.

In the clip, Jacob seemed to walk completely barefoot while inside the café and didn't appear to have shoes with him.

Meanwhile, Blayne captioned the video, “I've been beat for the best-looking, mustached Aussie in my local coffee shop this morning.”