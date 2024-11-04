Olivia Rodrigo dodges red flags with 'oddly specific' first date question

Olivia Rodrigo is currently dating Enola Holmes star Louis Partridge

Olivia Rodrigo has a unique way of spotting red flags in potential boyfriends.

During a recent interview posted by Netflix on Instagram, the Driver’s License hitmaker revealed a specific question she asks guys on first dates to gauge their compatibility.

"The biggest red flag? This is a very oddly specific question that I ask," Rodrigo, 21, explained. "I always ask them if they would want to go to space."

"And if they say yes, I don’t date them", the Vampire singer continued with a grin, "I just think that if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself."

It seems Louis Partridge has impressed Rodrigo with his lack of interest in space, as the two are currently dating.

Speculation about the Enola Holmes actor dating the GUTS songstress began last year, and according to People, these rumours were confirmed when photos of the two kissing in New York City surfaced on social media in December.

Rodrigo also supported the 21-year-old actor at the Venice Film Festival in August when she voiced her support for him through a loving TikTok post.

Partridge later confirmed that he travelled with the pop sensation to the Philippines during her tour, sharing a photo of her in an Instagram carousel in October.

At the work front, wrapping up in Sydney, Australia, on October 22, Rodrigo performed 95 shows across 22 countries, marking the end of an unforgettable eight-month journey of her GUTS World Tour.