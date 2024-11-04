Taylor Swift fulfils 7 years old promise to young fan at Eras Tour: Watch

Taylor Swift receives special guest during Indianapolis night two: Watch

Taylor Swift's adorable gesture during Indianapolis night two won over Swifties for the umpteenth time.

The popstar is known to give out her fedora during the Red segment, as she performs 22, to one special young fan in the concert.

Continuing the tradition,the Blank Space crooner surprised a seven-year-old Swiftie, Eloise, with the hat.

The 34-year-old, meet the young fan when she was just a newborn baby through an Instagram live in 2017. The baby's mother, Cindy Childs, at the time was introducing her then-newborn in the live session when she was pleasantly surprised to see Swift dropping comments.

Swift wrote, “ELOISE. She’s a tiny baby and I will totally meet her and A when they’re not 3 months old and jus tryna GET SOME REST.”

Years later, on Saturday, the 14-time Grammy winner walked down to the end of the stage and presented the hat to the now-seven-year-old. She mouthed, “I knew you since you were a baby,” as she rocked the young fan in her arms and shared a hug.

Her mother then took to X (formally Twitter) as she penned, “The way I’m still crying happy tears! I’ll never be able to thank you enough, @taylorswift13 & @taylornation13, for the most magical evening! Dreaming instead of sleeping over here, forever and ever.”

Taylor Nation also wrote on their account, “What a full-circle moment it is for Taylor to finally meet Eloise, @talldrinkhappy! It’s been a long 7 year wait! We are so happy for her! #IndyTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour.”

On the post one fan commented, "her saying 'I’ve known you since you were a baby!' was so cute."

While another added,"MY HEART IS BURSTING WITH JOY THIS IS EVERYTHING."

For the unversed, Taylor Swift wrapped up Eras Tour US leg for the final time and is now heading to Canada for it grand finale on December 8th, 2024.