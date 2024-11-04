Dua Lipa to release first-ever live album before debut stadium tour in 2024

Dua Lipa 'wanted to give something back to her fans'

Dua Lipa is going to close 2024 big.

According to The Sun, the singer of hit New Rules, is set to release her first-ever live album, which captures the excitement of her recent performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

This recording, scheduled for release in just a few weeks, come ahead of her upcoming debut stadium tour.

The Royal Albert Hall concert, held last month, featured Dua performing her biggest hits with a powerful ensemble including the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra, a choir of 14, and her own seven-piece band.

In a highlight moment, she was joined on stage by Elton John to perform their 2021 hit, Cold Heart.

As per the outlet, fans can look forward to an ITV special titled An Evening With Dua Lipa airing later this year, showcasing the concert in a film-style format without the audience Q&A, typical of the network's An Audience With series.

“Dua wanted to give something back to her fans after an amazing year,” a source told The Sun.

“She’s dabbled with live releases before, such as with her Brit Awards performance but this is the first time she will release a full live album,” they added.

“It’s expected to be announced in the coming weeks.”