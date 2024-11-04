Catherine O'Hara reveals how Tim Burton played cupid in her love story

The 'Home Alone' alum also revealed the very special wedding gift Tim Burton gave he

Catherine O’Hara has Tim Burton to thank for her happily ever after.

On Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast, Wiser Than Me, O’Hara shared how Burton was responsible for her first date with now-husband Bo Welch.

O’Hara met Welch on the set of Beetlejuice in 1988, where he was the production designer. The Home Alone alum humorously recalled complaining to Burton about Welch’s reluctance to ask her out, prompting the filmmaker to intervene.

“Tim basically made him ask me out,” O’Hara confessed.

The couple married in 1992, and as a special wedding present, Burton even arranged a private Vatican tour for them.

During the tour, a “wild” priest guided them through various exclusive areas, including the Pope’s closet and a private museum filled with gifts from around the world. O’Hara fondly remembered the priest allowing them to handle crowns and other treasures, even pretending to stash them in Welch’s backpack.